What Opposite Fans Did After Cristiano Ronaldo Failed To Score In The Saudi Arabia Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was a hard day for Cristiano Ronaldo after his new club Al Nassr lost to Al-Ittihad Club in the Saudi Arabia Cup. The Player also failed to score. The other thing that happened to him was when the fans started chanting “Lionel Messi” at the end of the match.

Ronaldo, who left Manchester United early this season, failed to perform in Al Nasr’s previous matches. Even though the league is less competitive, it has been very difficult for the 38-year-old player.

The Al Nassr fans don’t seem happy about his performance. Age is catching up with the Portuguese, whose runs and ability to track back have reduced.

The match against Al Ittihad Club was Cristiano Ronaldo’s first loss with the Saudi Arabia team. However, Ronaldo doesn’t have anything to prove, but it seems he has lost his playing ability in previous years.

Although Al Nassr still remains on top in the Saudi Arabia League, with consistency, Al Nassr is likely to win the league when it ends. Ronaldo will start scoring very soon.

Pablo3 (

)