What Messi did to an ex-Inter Miami Skipper before lifting the cup shows he is a very humble person

Lionel Messi once again showcased that he is a very humble person after Inter Miami beat Nashville to claim her first trophy in football history.

Inter Miami started the game well as Lionel Messi scored the opener with a brilliant curling finish in the first half. Nashville equalized in the second half and the game advanced to the penalty shootout where Inter Miami won by 10-9.

Messi has now become the most decorated player in Football history as he currently has the highest number of trophies (44). The Argentine will be aiming to win his eighth Ballon d’Or following this success alongside his World Cup triumph.

However, after Inter Miami defeated Nashville on penalties and when it was time for the big moment (i.e trophy lifting), Messi decided to share it with Inter Miami’s former captain, DeAndre Yedlin as he gave him the captain band before both players went on to lift the trophy with the rest of the players. This act from Messi is unbelievable and shows that the 36-year-old is a very humble person who always seeks the happiness of the players around him.

