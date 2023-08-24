What Mauricio Pochettino Could Do About Romelu Lukaku’s Transfer Challenges This Window Period.

Chelsea are very busy in the summer transfer market with huge investment they have made this summer.

They are willing to still add few additions before the transfer window is finally shut down on the 1st September 2023.

They played 1-1 draw against Liverpool as the share 1 point each in their first Premier League game of the season and lost to West Ham United away from home.

During the beginning of the summer transfer window till now, Chelsea have allowed15 first team players leave Stamford Bridge and few could leave before the window is shut down.

The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, N’golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz Edouard Mendy, Mason Mount, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Baba Rahman, Malang Sarr, Hakim Ziyech and few could still leave this month..

Romelu Lukaku could leave Stamford Bridge before the summer transfer window is shut down.

Considering, his transfer challenges the Argentine manager could consider allowing him train with the senior team, and bring in the striker to be part of the senior team, he could do better than other season. His transfer to Juventus failed and he is rather training with under 21 squad.

Pochettino can help Romelu Lukaku return to his best form, having known that he has the experience he could bring out the best talent from talented players.

