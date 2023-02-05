What Manchester City’s Defeat Against Tottenham Means For Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City faced Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in today’s league fixture. Pep Guardiola’s side lost against Tottenham Hotspur and dropped points in the title race.

What Does This Defeat Mean For Manchester United? Manchester City’s defeat actually means a lot for Manchester United as they are now just three points sway from Manchester City. A win from Manchester United in their next game will see them level on points with Manchester City.

Manchester United now has more chances of winning the league title as Arsenal and Manchester City dropped vital points. Manchester United might already have top four spot secured, they are now focused on competing for the league title. They are now fully contending for the league title following Manchester City’s slip. At this rate, Erik Ten Hag’s side might end up overtaking Manchester City in second place. Pep Guardiola’s side have dropped more points than usual in their recent games.

Manchester United actually has what it takes to win the league this season. Arsenal and Manchester City are still yet to face each other in the Premier League this season. Either if them will drop points and this will give Manchester United the chance of closing in at the top of the league table. Erik Ten Hag’s side has what it takes to beat any team in the Premier League this season. They showed it against Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. There is no single doubt that Manchester United are strong contenders for the league title this season.

