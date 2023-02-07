What Man City’s Charge For alleged Premier League Rule Breach Could Mean For Arsenal in Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reading the latest Arsenal news, you can find out how the Premier League rule violation allegation against Manchester City can affect the title battle this year.

On Monday, the Premier League said that Manchester City had been charged with more than 100 violations of its financial regulations, the result of a four-year inquiry.

Per Premier League Rule W.82.1, “the Premier League confirms that it has today referred several alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4,” reads the official announcement.

The statement then proceeds to detail these infractions by citing five specific rulings, before concluding: “The Premier League and its member clubs have no control over the commissions. According to Premier League Rules W.19, W.20, and W.26, the members of the Commission will be nominated by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

“In line with Premier League Rule W.82, all Commission procedures shall be held in private and shall be held in the strictest confidence. A copy of the Commission’s final award will be posted on the Premier League’s website under Rule W.82.2. Conforming to Premier League Rule W.82.1, we now affirm the above information. Until further notice, the Premier League will have no further comment on this topic.”

For these violations, the Times’ Martyn Ziegler has suggested that Man City could face a point deduction in the Premier League or, worse, banishment from English football’s top tier.

While today’s news has understandably sparked a lot of speculation about how today’s events might affect Arsenal’s pursuit of a first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season, the short answer is that nothing has changed in terms of the title battle.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney tweeted, “Figures involved don’t seem to think any prospective consequences would be retrospective or ‘looking backward’ (eg stripping titles), but this is all portrayed as ‘unprecedented’,” highlighting the fact that a resolution could take years to emerge.

However, the current Premier League winners have now signaled their willingness to participate in a review.

