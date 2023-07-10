What makes Chelsea’s newly released kit slightly embarrassing

Chelsea have officially launched their new home kit today ahead of next season. Meanwhile, a careful look at how they planned the whole thing makes it slightly embarrassing.

Chelsea will be aiming to come out stronger next season by competing for the title from day one. Mauricio Pochettino has said he has come to Chelsea to win and they will make that a reality next campaign. Fortunately for them, they added new signings and are expected to sign more before the transfer window is over.

Chelsea’s new kit design has received wide commendation as many perceived it to be different, beautiful and unique. It took the club back to one of the designs they used in the 90s.

However, what makes Chelsea’s new kít launch slightly embarrassing is that fans can’t buy it until after the season starts and it may or may not have a sponsor according to the Chelsea website.

