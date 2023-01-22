What has improved at Chelsea under Graham Potter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Poor performances under Graham Potter have seen Chelsea drop to 10th in the league. However, not all has been bad under the English manager as there is one thing he is good at that is helping the club to improve at the moment.

That thing is his ability to make good signings. Former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, was not good at that in the one-and-a-half seasons he was at the club, which is one of the reasons the club is struggling at the moment.

Big-name signings like Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella, to name but a few are some of Tuchel’s signings that are yet to justify the huge fees that were spent to sign them.

In contrast, Potter’s big-name signings like Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk have instantly improved the squad, while others like Benoît Badiashile have surprised Chelsea fans who had their eyes on bigger-name defensive targets like Josko Gvardiol.

Now, some are comparing the young French center-back to Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, saying the major difference between both players is that the former is calm on the field.

Thanks to Potter, Chelsea now has an exciting future to look forward to. No doubt the results will improve when their injured players return and start playing with the new Potter-approved signings.

