What happens on the pitch is what I’m interested in, I don’t care if you like me – José Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he ‘did not expect’ Nemanja Matic to push a move to Rennes and blasts the refereeing and sporting justice systems for their treatment of Roma. ‘All I want is for everyone to be treated equally.’

However, Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini will miss the game due to one-match bans from last season.

“Having players suspended for accumulating yellow cards the previous season seems a bit old-fashioned, rather démodé,” the Special One told DAZN during his press conference.

Mourinho and his assistant Salvatore Foti are also out, thus Bruno Conti will start for the first time in 18 years.

After months of struggles with the sporting justice system, as well as a UEFA ban from the Europa League, he was asked what he expects in the future.

“Roma is one thing, and I am something else. I don’t want to get into it, whether it’s political, institutional, or anything. What happens on the pitch is what I’m interested in.”

“It is important to me that everyone is treated equally. Honesty. I don’t care if you come here and say you don’t like Mourinho. Everyone must be treated equally if a referee looks at Mourinho or Paulo Sousa.”

“If the referee looked at the two benches and treated us the same way, I will congratulate him after the game. I’m not bothered with whether or not it’s a political problem. The referee, the pitch, the football, the Roma players, and everyone else are all equal. That is exactly what I desire. If that is the case, it will be the ideal season.”

Mourinho was also questioned about the departure of Matic, who forced his way out of the Stadio Olimpico after only one year.

“If he wants to talk about what happened, he can. I don’t know what else to say or hear after hearing the comments of Rennes’ director of sport, who noted that they had been discussing for over a month.

“I didn’t expect Matic to leave, but Roma reacted quickly and brilliantly.” He was vital to us last season and played in 75% of our games. We signed two new players, so his departure is not a problem. Most of the athletes who leave here do so with tears in their eyes and continue to communicate with one another since we are a family. A family grows with new members. Those who have arrived can begin to comprehend our group dynamics.”

