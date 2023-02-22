What Happened To Iranian Footballer Who Was To Be “Executed” For Partaking In Protest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After the call for the execution of an Iranian footballer named Amir Nasr-Azadani for participating in a women’s rights protest was made public, people were anxious about what the footballer’s fate would be. Fortunately, reports have revealed that Amir will be imprisoned instead of being executed.

According to UK SUN, the 26-year-old footballer was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment in Iran for involving in the nationwide protest following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old young woman murdered in police custody for not wearing her hijab well.

Nasr would be imprisoned for 16 years for the crime of partaking in the death of 3 security officers which was enmity against God, and the remaining 10 years for the other 2 crimes committed during the protest. Some reports suspect the footballer’s confession was forced and his family was coerced to stay silent for their safety

The three others implicated in the murder of the security officer were sentenced to death while another to two years in prison. In December Nasr and the other accused appeared on state television and read a “forced” confession.

Nasr who played for Iranian sides Rah-Ahan and Gol-e Rayhan was to be executed for involving in the murder of a Colonel and two other security officers but it was later discovered that he was not near the crime scene. His was however guilty of chanting slogans for a few hours during the protest

Aliceey001 (

)