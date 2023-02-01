What happened between Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has completed a Deadline Day loan move to Bayern Munich. The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy the full-back for more than £61m (€70m). That would see the English champs make a small profit on the player they signed in a £60m deal three-and-a-half years ago.

The 28-year-old full-back moved on January transfer deadline day after falling out with City manager Pep Guardiola. The fall out is said to have occurred at the club’s training ground with Cancelo believed to have become a disruptive member of the squad according to Dailymail.

The Portuguese defender’s move comes as something of a shock following his back-to-back appearances in the Premier League Team of the Year. While Cancelo had found himself out of favour in recent weeks, he was still considered one of the best full backs in the world.

Of the 10 fixtures City have played since club football resumed after the World Cup, Cancelo has started just three. Two of those have ended in defeat to Southampton and Manchester United respectively. The final straw came on the eve of City’s clash against Arsenal in the FA Cup. Cancelo is said to have “reacted angrily” in training after finding out that he would not make the starting XI.

