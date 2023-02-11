What Graham Potter Had To Say About Thiago Silva Signing A One Year Contract Extension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Almost a week after he spoke about his responsibility at Chelsea, and how the new young players need an experienced player to lead them, Thiago Silva has made official his stay at the club after signing a contract extension that would keep him at the club until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

“I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues,” Silva told Chelsea’s official website.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth!

“I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.”

It is fair to say that this is a news everyone connected to the club is glad to hear.

Manager Graham Potter was also very excited to receive the news about his defender’s extension at the club.

“Delighted to hear the news of Thiago extending. Fantastic person, fantastic player for us. Very important on the pitch, very important off the pitch.

“I think he’s played a really key role for us, when you look at his relationship with Benoit [Badiashile] in terms of helping younger players, mentoring them at the same time, performing at the level that he’s performing at so that he can help us on the pitch.

“So, well deserved and good news for us all.”

The blues take on West Ham United in the opener game of the weekend when they visit the London stadium for a derby that could potentially define their season and Thiago Silva will be hoping to help the team to victory.

