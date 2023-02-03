What Fans Are Saying Following Graham Potter’s Ruthless Decision Over Aubameyang.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s current predicament at Chelsea is the perfect definition of the popular quote – “life comes at you fast”.

A year ago today, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player after a fall out with Mikel Arteta led to his exit from Arsenal.

Today, he’s been booted out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Aubameyang shone during his short spell at Barça before deciding to return to England after Chelsea expressed genuine interest for his services.

Part of the reason why Aubameyang chose to join Chelsea was the idea of reconnecting with former coach Thomas Tuchel whom he worked with during their time at Borussia Dortmund.

Unfortunately for both parties, Tuchel was sacked weeks later after Aubameyang moved to Chelsea, with the striker now out of favour under Graham Potter who clearly prefers starting Kai Havertz as a false 9.

To further send a message that he doesn’t fancy Aubameyang, Potter has moved to take Aubameyang out of Chelsea’s UCL squad that will face Dortmund on the 15th of this month, with many football fans now expressing their respective views over the shocking decision.

‘DaddyMO’ believes Arteta’s decision to get rid of Aubameyang a year ago has finally been vindicated following the omission of the Gabonese from Chelsea’s UCL squad.

Could this decision affect Chelsea’s hopes of winning the UCL this season?

