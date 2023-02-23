What Fans Are Saying As Ramos Said He Envies Messi, Modric & Pepe As He Retires From Int’l Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Sergio Ramos has retired from International football today. The 36-year-old defender revealed that the current coach Luis Enrique Called him to inform him about not being part of his plans for the national team.

Photo: Sergio Ramos || Twitter

Also, Sergio Ramos noted that age is just a number, adding that his journey with the national team should have ended on his own accord. In his farewell statement, Sergio Ramos disclosed that he envies and admires Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, and Pepe as these players are the essence of tradition, values, meritocracy, and justice in football. However, this article will focus on what fans are saying after Sergio Ramos made this statement as he retires from international football. Take a look!

Photo Credit: Instagram

1. Many Fans Are Surprised That Sergio Ramos Did Not Mention His Former Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Who Is Also 38-year-old.

Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo || Twitter

Well, Sergio Ramos’ decision to specifically mention these three players has generated many reactions as some fans believe that he doesn’t rate Ronaldo. The move to mention Pepe and leave out Ronaldo suggests that he might not be very close, while a fan said Ronaldo’s exclusion is disrespectful.

Photo: Some Reactions To Ramos Comments || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)