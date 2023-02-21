SPORT

What Fans Are Saying As Fans Set Loud Fireworks Outside Madrid’s Hotel At Midnight In Liverpool

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The big game between Real Madrid and Liverpool is set to take place at 9 PM at Anfield. Many fans have been looking forward to the because of the recent history between both clubs, but anything can happen in the UEFA Champions League.

Photo: Liverpool VS Real Madrid || Twitter

However, note that Liverpool is currently struggling and has failed to beat Real Madrid in its last 6 games. On the other hand, fans were spotted setting very loud fireworks just outside Real Madrid’e hotel around this midnight. Hence, this article will focus on what fans are saying about the incident. Take a look!

Photo: Liverpool VS Real Madrid || Twitter

1. Many Fans Have Criticized This Behaviour.

Photo: Liverpool VS Real Madrid || Twitter

Note that football is a very beautiful game, but can get chaotic at times. Football fans have criticized the stunts carried out by fans based in Liverpool as they look to disturb the Real Madrid players from getting rest. After training yesterday, it’s expected that the players get adequate rest ahead of the big UCL game against Liverpool at Anfield, but these fireworks might make it difficult to achieve. Hence, many fans are unimpressed.

Photo: Some Reactions As Fans Set Fireworks Outside Real Madrid’s Stadium At Midnight || Twitter

KUNOYnews (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Manchester United Can still Compete for the Premier League title

2 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; PSG ready to re-appoint Tuchel; Man Utd begin contract talks with Rashford

11 mins ago

UCL: Wednesday Night Matches, Fixtures, And Previews

20 mins ago

8 European Teams Who Could Qualify For The Q/F In UCL Due To Their Current Form In CL & League Games

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button