What Fans Are Saying As Fans Set Loud Fireworks Outside Madrid’s Hotel At Midnight In Liverpool

The big game between Real Madrid and Liverpool is set to take place at 9 PM at Anfield. Many fans have been looking forward to the because of the recent history between both clubs, but anything can happen in the UEFA Champions League.

However, note that Liverpool is currently struggling and has failed to beat Real Madrid in its last 6 games. On the other hand, fans were spotted setting very loud fireworks just outside Real Madrid’e hotel around this midnight. Hence, this article will focus on what fans are saying about the incident. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Have Criticized This Behaviour.

Note that football is a very beautiful game, but can get chaotic at times. Football fans have criticized the stunts carried out by fans based in Liverpool as they look to disturb the Real Madrid players from getting rest. After training yesterday, it’s expected that the players get adequate rest ahead of the big UCL game against Liverpool at Anfield, but these fireworks might make it difficult to achieve. Hence, many fans are unimpressed.

