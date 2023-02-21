What Fans Are Saying As Enzo Changes His Hairstyle (PHOTO)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many days ago, many Chelsea fans were happy with Todd Boehly’s activities in the transfer market, but the arrival of new players has not yielded many results yet.

Photo: Enzo Fernandez’s old hairstyle || Twitter

However, Enzo Fernandez has played every game since he moved from Benfica to Chelsea, and there is no doubt about his quality. On the other hand, note that fans have been reacting as the Argentine midfielder was seen in a recent Chelsea training with a new hairstyle. The young midfielder, who used to be blonde, has changed his hairstyle, and this has got fans talking.

Photo: Enzo Fernandez’s new hairstyle || Twitter

Well, some fans believe that the heat of Chelsea’s current situation has gotten to him, while others believe that Enzo Fernandez has seen a lot at Chelsea in just a month at the club. Similarly, many fans believe that the move to change his hairstyle from blonde to black suggests serious business is about starting.

Photo: Some Reactions To Enzo Fernandez’s new hairstyle || Twitter

