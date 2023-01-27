What Fans Are Saying After Zinchenko Was Spotted With Man City Players After The Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola beat Mikel Arteta at Etihad by 1-0 to progress to the next round of the FA Cup. Recall that Nathan Ake, who had a very brilliant game, was the goal scorer of the only goal of the game.

Photo Manchester City VS Arsenal || Twitter

On the other hand, Arsenal’s Zinchenko has stirred reactions online after he was spotted with Manchester City players. The former Manchester player was seen getting hugs from his former teammates, and he also gave his Arsenal jersey to Walker as he walked off the pitch. Hence, this article will focus on what fans are saying after this incident. Take a look!

Photo Manchester City VS Arsenal || Twitter

1. Many Fans Believe Zinchenko And Manchester Players Still Share A Good Bond.

Photo Manchester City VS Arsenal || Twitter

Well, after a defeat, not many players are always in a happy mood, especially after crashing out of a competition, but Zinchenko still had a good time with his former teammates. Even though he was not seen laughing explicitly, players like Dias, Walker, Cancelo, and Grealish still showed affection for the Arsenal player. Hence, fans have applauded their relationship.

Photo: Reactions To Zinchenko’s Time With Manchester City Players After The Game Ended || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)