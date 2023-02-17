What Fans Are Saying After Victor Osimhen Scored A Classic Didier Drogba Type Of Goal For Napoli

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli hit man, Victor Osimhen continues to show the whole world that is indeed of the best strikers in football, arguably the very best on current form after scoring another stunner for the Italian league leaders against Sassuolo.

Looking to increase the already big gap between them and the chasing pack on the Seria A league table, Napoli visited Sassuolo with their deadly attacking duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The league’s top goalscorer and the leading assist provider wasted no time in showing their world class quality as the latter opened the scoring 120 seconds after the opening 10 minutes before the former made it 2-0 shortly after the half hour mark.

Osimhen’s goal, an unbelievable shot from a tight angle, under pressure has gotten fans talking about the Nigerian striker. The goal was brought back fond memories of one Africa’s greatest ever strikers, Didier Drogba.

Interestingly, Osimhen used to look up to Drogba and was hugely inspired by the former Chelsea striker. Weeks ago, Jose Mourinho, after witnessing Osimhen score a stunner against his Roma team, declared that the Napoli forward is very similar to Drogba.

Osimhen had absolutely no right to score the goal he did against Sassuolo but in the form he’s in currently, there seems to be nothing he can’t do when he’s in the opposition’s 18 yard box.

What Fans Are Saying

The way Osimhen is going, clubs will lining up in the summit to try and sign him. And with Chelsea needing a world class striker, there is a chance that they might want to lure him to Stamford Bridge where he can follow in the footsteps of his mentor.

WoleOscar (

)