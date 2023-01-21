What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that the game between Chelsea and Liverpool ended without a goal after a very tense second half.

Many fans expressed their disappointment with the quality of the game because of the absence of key players. In a post-match interview, Chelsea’s coach Graham Potter spoke about the impact Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk have had on the team by saying that both new signings understand the game. He also noted that many people think coaches turn top players into top players. For this, this article will focus on what fans are saying about Graham Potter’s comments.

1. Many fans believe the comment might be directed at other players.

Well, the reality is that coaches can’t go to the pitch to tell the players how to pass the ball. Once, a player is talented, then he would surely show his abilities. So, many fans believe that Graham Potter’s comment might be aimed at other Chelsea players who aren’t showing quality on the pitch of play.

