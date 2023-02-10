What Fans Are Saying After Pep Reacted To The Allegations Against Man City By Defending The Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Manchester City has made the headlines for unpleasant reasons. A few days ago, Manchester City was accused of breaching Financial Fair Play rule. For this reason, the team could face different punishments like points deduction and expulsion from the English Premier League.

Photo: Pep Guardiola || Twitter

Well, in a pre-match interview, Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola reacted to the allegations by saying the team is innocent until proven guilty. He also stated that he would stand by the club, adding that he’s not leaving his seat. However, this article will focus on what fans are saying after Pep Guardiola reacted to the allegations against Manchester City by defending his club. Take a look!

Photo Credit: Twitter

1. Many Fans Have Praised Pep Guardiola For Standing By The Club.

Photo: Pep Guardiola || Twitter

In the interview, Pep Guardiola didn’t show any sign of weakness as he defended Manchester City. It was a very tense interview, but Pep Guardiola still stood by the club. For this reason, many fans believe Manchester City is happy to have Pep Guardiola as their Manager, while others have applauded the manager’s courage.

Photo: Some Replies To Pep Guardiola’s Allegations Against Manchester City || Twitter

