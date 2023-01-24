What Fans Are Saying After Paul Merson Said Man U Should Sign Kane If The Team Wants To Win The EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Manchester United has looked better under Erik Ten Hag, but the latest defeat against Arsenal suggests the team is still far from one that could win the English Premier League title.

Photo: Harry Kane || Twitter

As it stands, it’s almost certain that Manchester United has to buy a new number 9, and Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Harry Kane have all been linked to the red devils. However, Paul Merson has suggested that Manchester United should sign Harry Kane if the team wants to win the EPL, and this article will center on what fans are saying after the former Arsenal player made this suggestion. Take a look!

Photo Credit: Twitter

1. Many Fans Believe Manchester United Does Not Need The Signing Of Kane To Win The EPL, while others prefer a young forward.

Photo: Harry Kane || Twitter

Many fans believe have shown concerns about Harry Kane’s age as he would.30-year-old later this year. Similarly, many fans are against spending a very huge amount on Harry Kane because teams like Manchester City and Liverpool didn’t need his services to win the EPL in recent years, while other fans questioned Kane’s contribution to Tottenham’s trophy cabinet.

Photo: Some Reactions To Paul Merson’s comments on Kane || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)