What Fans are saying after Chelsea shared a photo of Mudryk and Felix together

Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 and the Blues will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Bundesliga side following their poor run of form in the English Premier League

Prior to their arrival in Dortmund ahead of the game tomorrow, Chelsea shared a photo of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix together in the plane and this has caused a lot of reactions from Chelsea fans as some of the fans want the Blues to make Joao Felix’s loan move permanent.

The Portuguese forward was sent off on his Premier League debut but he found the back and of the net on his second start for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United. Graham Potter’s side have won just one out of their last five games while Borussia Dortmund have won all their last five matches.

