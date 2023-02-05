What Fans Are Saying About Victor Osimhen After Scoring A Brace Against Spezia On Sunday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ruthlessly punished three defensive errors as Napoli beat Spezia 3-0 to increase their lead at the Serie A table to 16 points.

Luciano Spalletti’s men may not have been at their usual best but stimulated a professional display at Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday and never peeked at the risk of dropping points once they edged in front.

A slow first half brought few clear-cut opportunities, but Napoli took charge of the game just a minute into the second, with Kvaratskhelia coolly scoring from the spot kick. A few moments later, other mistakes allowed Victor Osimhen to score for the fifth league game in a row, and he scored again soon after as Spezia demonstrated to be their own worst enemies. The Nigerian was then on hand to capitalize on Ethan Ampadu’s shredded clearance with 68 minutes played, nodding in above Dimitris Nikolaou and Bartlomiej Dragowski to seal the victory for his team.

With the brace against Spezia on Sunday, Victor Osimhen becomes the 4th player in Napoli history to score 16 goals in 21 Seria A appearances after Luis Vinicio, Edison Cavani, and Gonzalo Higuain.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

