What Fans Are Saying About Raphinha After Barca Won Sevilla 3-0 At Camp Nou

Raphinha helped Barcelona to a well deserved 3-0 win against Sevilla at the Camp Nou with the Catalans going 8 points clear ahead of Real Madrid in the title race. The Brazilian International provided an assist to the second goal of the game that was scored easily Gavi, and he also got on the scoresheet to make sure his side secured all three points at home. Despite bagging a goal and an assist in the game, some Barcelona fans were still not impressed with his overall performance at the Camp Nou as they claimed that the 26 year-old was totally off in the game until he provided the assist and eventually scored the final goal of the fixture.

I think the criticism of Raphinha by some Barcelona fans was unkind and the Brazilian deserved to be be given some credit for Barcelona’s big win at home tonight.

