What Fans Are Saying About Mbappe After He Was Subbed Off For An Injury

Kylian Mbappe was taken off in the first half of the game between Montpelier and Paris Saint Germain after the French International picked an injury. Before his substitution, we got to see the 24 year-old miss from the penalty spot in which he was eventually given the opportunity to retake the spot kick, but he couldn’t still get the ball into the net.

His penalty miss in the game angered some fans of Paris Saint Germain who claimed that the Frenchman has been quite off since the World Cup tournament in Qatar. Other fans claimed the 24 year-old faked an injury to leave the game because of his embarrassing back to back misses from the penalty spot. Mbappe’s discomfort might not be serious but he probably left the game to keep himself safe ahead of the Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Well, below are some fans reactions to Kylian Mbappe’s first half display ;

