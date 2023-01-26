What Fans Are Saying About Lisandro Martinez After His performance For United Last Night

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react to the performance of Lisandro Martinez, and fans are happy with the way the player has become so great for Man United.

While reacting to his performance against Nottingham Forest last night, many people noted that Lisandro Martinez was a steal from Ajax, and they are happy for the player he has become at Man United.

Others noted that the Argentine is easily one of the best centers back at the moment and they hope to see him keep his form for the club.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the performance of Lisandro Martinez on Facebook;

Lisandro Martinez joined Man United from Ajax earlier this season and he has been an inspiration for Man United at the back.

The World cup winner seems to have formed a very solid partnership with Varane, and he has been good at what he does.

