What Fans Are Saying About Jorginho After Arsenal Lost Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal suffered their second Premier League defeat of the 2022-23 season this afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 by Everton at the Goodison Park. The Gunners were outplayed in the first 45 minutes of the match as Everton had a lot of chances to get a goal but they failed to score. Jorginho was introduced into the game in the 59th minute as he came on for Thomas Partey, and in less than a minute Everton got the winning goal as James Tarkowski sent a header into the net from Dwight McNeil’s cross.

After the goal was scored, we got to see Jorginho do his best at making sure his side didn’t concede any more goals as he made some blocks and interception but unfortunately the Gunners still lost away from home.

Below are Arsenal fans reactions to Jorginho performance this afternoon ;

What’s your take on this?, Kindly leave your thoughts in the comment section below.. Thanks.

Life_Updates (

)