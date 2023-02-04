This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club fans have started reacting after Germany national team head coach Hansi-Dieter Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge, during Chelsea football club’s goalless draw against Fulham football club on Friday night.

Hansi-Dieter Flick was one of the best Bayern Munich football club’s managers in history and he was able to help the team to win many trophies during his time as the team’s manager.

Flick’s outstanding performance as Bayern Munich football club head coach made him to be appointed as Germany national team head coach few years ago, but he is yet to achieve anything as the national team manager.

Hansi Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge during the match between Chelsea football club’s against Fulham football club, and he was there alongside England national team assistant manager Steve Holland and the fans have started tipping him to replace Graham Potter as the Blues head coach if the former Brighton and Hove Albion football club head coach is finally sacked due to poor results.

Chelsea football club have spent a lot of money on new players since the summer transfer window, but despite that they have not been getting the results under coach Graham Potter.

Many Chelsea football club fans have now started calling for the sack of coach Graham Potter and they want him to be replaced by Germany national team head coach Hansi-Dieter Flick.

Checkout what fans are saying about Hansi-Dieter Flick after the former Bayern Munich football club head coach was spotted at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea football club’s goalless draw against Fulham football club on Friday;

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)