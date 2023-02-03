SPORT

What Fans Are Saying About CR7 After He Scored His 1st League Goal For Al-Nassr From The PK Spot

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After suffering a defeat in the Saudi Arabia Super Cup, Al-Nassr played a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh in the league.

Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo || Twitter

However, note the talking points of the game were Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed chances, Ronaldo’s late equalizer, Talisca’s red card in stoppage time, and the impact of the result, but this article will focus on what fans are saying after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first league goal for Al-Nassr from the penalty kick spot. Take a look!

Photo: Al-Fateh VS Al-Nassr || Twitter

1. Many Fans Are Saying The Al-Nassr Captain Needs A Penalty To Score.

Photo: Ronaldo missed chances against Al-Fateh || Twitter

Against Al-Fateh, Cristiano Ronaldo missed two big chances, but he scored Al-Nassr’s second goal from the penalty spot. Even though his goal secured a point for Al-Nassr, many fans are saying that Ronaldo needed a penalty to score his debut goal. For this reason, many fans are calling Ronaldo “PENALDO.”

Photo: Some Reactions To Ronaldo’s display || Twitter

KUNOYnews (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea players arrive stamford bridge ahead of tonight’s game against Fulham

6 mins ago

CHE VS FUL: Wrong Decisions Graham Potter Made In Today’s Starting Lineup

13 mins ago

Marcus Rashford Explains WhyThe Carabao Cup Is The First Cup Everyone Wants To Win

19 mins ago

Manchester united, Chelsea And Tottenham Squad Depth For The Remainder Of The 2022/23 Season

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button