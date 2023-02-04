What Fans Are Saying About Casemiro After He Was Sent Off For Being Unprofessional

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Casemiro was sent off in the game against Crystal Palace this evening after his team were already 2-0 up as he recklessly tackled a Crystal Palace player. We have seen the Brazilian International involve himself in such conduct in the past, but he always got away with it but this evening the referee did very well to send him off for his unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Immediately after he was sent off, we got to see Man United concede an unwanted goal from Jeffrey Schlupp as his absence in the team exposed the red devils backline completely. Many Man United fans were not pleased with the referee’s decision to send him off but at the same time they criticized his behaviour that led to him getting the red card.

Below are what some Man United fans had to say about Casemiro ;

