What Fans Are Saying About Brendan Rogers After Iheanacho Performance Today

It’s no longer news that for a while now Kelechi Iheanacho has not been in the good graces of Brendan Rodgers as the Leicester City coach has benched him in several important matches this season. Well, Iheanacho made the starting lineup for the game against Aston Villa this evening and the Nigerian International delivered a splendid performance by scoring a goal and bagging a brace of assists to inspire the foxes to a hard fought 4-2 win against the Villains.

Leicester City fans were impressed with his display and they were quick to criticize Brendan Rodgers for always benching him as they also indulged that he shouldn’t be dropped again. His performance this evening has proven what he can offer the team and he definitely deserve his place in the starting eleven of the Leicester City team.

