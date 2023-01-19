SPORT

What Fans Are Saying About Antony After Mahrez’s Display Against Tottenham

It’s no longer news that Manchester City had to stage a comeback to beat Tottenham by 4-2 at Etihad. Tottenham took an early first-half lead, but Manchester City scored four second-half goals through Alvarez, Haaland, and Mahrez to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal.

Photo: Manchester City VS Tottenham || Twitter

However, fans have been talking about Manchester City’s mentality, Tottenham’s poor form, Guardiola’s decision to drop key players on the bench, and the impact of the scoreline, but this article will focus on what fans are saying about Antony after Mahrez’s brilliant display against Tottenham. Take a look!

Photo: Manchester City VS Tottenham || Twitter

1. Fans Believe Antony Should Watch And Learn From Mahrez On How To Play As A Right Winger.

Photo: Manchester City VS Tottenham || Twitter

Against Tottenham, Riyad Mahrez won the man of the match after a brilliant performance. He scored two beautiful goals and registered an assist, but beyond his goal involvement, Mahrez caused problems for Tottenham’s left back. He was very sharp and predictable. The Algerian could go right or left, and this made him unstoppable. On the other hand, many fans want Manchester United’s Antony to learn and emulate Mahrez’s style of play.

Photo: Some Reactions To Mahrez’s Brilliant Display || Twitter

