What Erik ten Hag horribly got wrong as Man United recover to beat Forest

A shell-shocked individual Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 after coming back from two goals behind.

Erik ten Hag’s side fell behind after just 90 seconds, with Taiwo Awoniyi running clear of the following United defenders before putting it past Andre Onana. Just two minutes later, Forest extended their lead when centre-back Willy Boly converted a Brennan Johnson free-kick.

Following a dismal start, the phrase ‘Ten Hag out’ began to trend on social media early on, as Christian Eriksen’s close-range finish clinched one back. In the second half, United’s offensive pressure paid dividends as Bruno Fernandes put up Casemiro for a tap-in.

At Old Trafford, a questionable penalty handed to the home team saved their blushes, with Fernandes clinching a 3-2 comeback win in the 76th minute.

1. Defensive set-up

Following United’s 2-0 loss at Tottenham last week, there were further defensive mishaps. Due to a dubious defensive set-up from their own corner, Awoniyi was able to rampage down the centre of the pitch without being stopped for the opener.

Forest’s second was again another example of United defending poorly, this time for an opposing corner. The ball passed between three Red Devils defenders, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka avoiding the header before Boly made it 2-0.

2. Still relying on deadwood

Manchester United should not start Anthony Martial in 2023/24. The Frenchman’s tenure at Old Trafford should have ended three seasons ago, but Ten Hag continues to rely on Martial as his major goal threat.

That is almost unacceptable given that the manager has been handed around £400 million to spend on players since joining the club in the summer of 2022. Which brings us to our next Ten Hag gaffe.

3. Poor finishing

Given the score, it may appear strange to condemn United’s shooting. However, poor finishing was on full display versus Forest, particularly in the first half. United had 70% possession and produced nine opportunities, but were unable to convert them for long periods of time.

With each passing gameweek, the decision to pay £72 million on injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has yet to appear for the Red Devils, becomes more perplexing.

