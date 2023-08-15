What Enzo Fernandez & Moises Caicedo’s Partnership Could Bring To The Chelsea Team In 2023/24 Season.

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of the Ecuadorian Midfield maestro Moises Caicedo, and he may likely be available for selection by weekend as Chelsea prepare to tackle their London rivals in their second Premier League game of the season.

The Blues played a goaless draw against Liverpool in their opening game in the Premier League this term.

Chelsea are still unbeaten under Mauricio Pochettino in both the pre-season and the Premier League this season.

The Blues have made some notable signings this season, the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo have all join the team this summer.

Chelsea have sold almost 15 first team players this summer, and their willingness to rebuild a formidable side has prompted the Blues owner Todd Boehly to make new signinhs this season before the summer transfer will finally be shut down this month.

The signing of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson could help Chelsea be dangerous upfront this season , while the defence line of experience Thiago Silva, Reece James and Ben Chilwell could help them in their defence.

Most importantly the addition Moises Caicedo to partner with Enzo Fernandez in the midfield could be one of the best decision Chelsea have taken this summer.

The Argentine and Ecuadorian partnership could bring stability to the entire Chelsea team. Having an experience defence line that could link well with midfield of Caicedo and Fernandez, as they could dictate play from the middle of the park and link well with the attacking trio. This midfield partnership could help Chelsea win trophies this season.

