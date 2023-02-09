What Could Help Chelsea Win Against Dortmund In Their UCL Round Of 16 Clashes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will travel to Iduna Park to lock horns with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 clashes of the UEFA Champions League this campaign. The Blues have won the title twice , while the Bundesliga side once.

Chelsea won the title in 2012 under the managerial reign of Roberto DI Mateo, while in 2021 the won the trophy under the managerial reign of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have been very poor this season in all competitions, they are already out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season.

They are 9th in the Premier League table , while Borussia Dortmund are 3rd in the Bundesliga table.

The German Bundesliga side have been in an excellent form this term , winning 5 matches in their last six games, while Chelsea have won just one game ,drawing 2 and lost 3 games in all.

Chelsea clash against Borussia Dortmund is the first time both sides are playing in a competitive game, and one thing that could help Chelsea win against the Bundesliga giants , is the quality of players they have assemble both in the summer and winter transfer window.

The Blues have been very poor under Graham Potter, but individual difference could help them win the tie.

The likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez will want to prove their worth during the clash.

The clash will be a very tough as the Blues will play away from home.

The defence line of Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwel and Badiashile could help them track down Dortmund attacking trio and possibly with the clash.

