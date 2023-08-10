What Could Happen To Chelsea As The Club Hierarchy Are Ready To Allow Kepa Leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are very busy this summer transfer window, they have allowed more than 14 senior team players leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues have also made notable signings this summer, that could help compete in the English Premier League this upcoming season.

The Blues are still willing to allow few of the remaining first team players leave this summer, the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi Trevor Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku are the next in line to leave Stamford Bridge before the summer transfer window is shut down.

Chelsea finished on the 12th position in the Premier League table last season and they club hierarchy could be working tirelessly to improve the team ahead of the new season.

However, it might interest you to know that, since Todd Boehly bought the club from the Russian billionaire-Roman Abrahamovic, he has hired 4 different managers before the current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was appointed.

The American billionaire relieve Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard before the season ended.

In 2020/21 season, Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, but his inconsisent form led to the signing of Edouard Mendy, who led Chelsea to win their second UEFA Champions League title under the managerial reign of Thomas Tuchel.

The appointment of Graham Potter brought some changes in Chelsea starting XI as Edouard Mendy lost his spot in the Blues first team to Kepa.

The appointment of Pochettino has led to the signing of Robert Sanchez who could be Chelsea No 1 shot stopper this upcoming season, as the club are willing to allow Kepa leave on loan to Bayern Munich.

Robert Sanchez could help Chelsea remain in an excellent form this upcoming season, he did excellent ly well during Graham Potter’s reign as Brighton boss. Sanchez could be better than Kepa Arrizabalaga considering Mauricio Pochettino assessment of the both goal tender.

