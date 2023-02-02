What Chelsea’s best XI now looks like after Fernandez and Mudryk signings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blues smashed the British transfer record to bring in Argentina’s World Cup winning midfielder Fernandez to Stamford Bridge from Portuguese club Benfica in a deal worth a whopping £106.8m, which Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday.

Mykhailo Mudryk, a Ukrainian international, was acquired by the club from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5 million by American owner Todd Boehly, who replaced Roman Abramovich in the summer.

Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto were acquired from Monaco, PSV, and Lyon for a total of £90.3 million, while David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos were signed for undisclosed sums. Joao Felix was acquired on loan from Atletico Madrid for £10 million over a six-month period.

However, Chelsea’s January expenditure is not the end of the narrative; the west London club has now spent almost £600 million on new players during the Boehly period. Wesley Fofana of Leicester City cost £75 million, Marc Cucurella of Brighton cost £63 million, and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City cost £47.5 million during their summer spending binge.

Carney Chukwuemeka cost £20 million, Kalidou Koulibaly cost £34 million, Cesare Casadei cost £16.6 million, and Gabriel Slonina’s contract cost £12 million. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who cost £10.3 million, Omari Hutchinson, a free agent from Arsenal, and Denis Zakaria, a loanee from Juventus, were the following additions.

As the 10th-placed Blues attempt to move up the Premier League standings, head coach Potter, who only took over for Thomas Tuchel in September, must now rapidly put together his best-possible starting lineup. A possible lineup for Metro.co.uk’s strongest XI is examined.

4-3-3

Four of Chelsea’s eight January recruits might be included in their strongest XI. A ferocious attacking three with loads of pace could be formed in a 4-3-3 formation, and Mason Mount could play as a creative number eight alongside Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez in back of them.

Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva at center defense, alongside England’s Reece James and Ben Chilwell at full back, would combine youth and experience. However, given that the former PSV player missed a significant portion of the season due to an ankle injury, Noni Madueke might require some time before he is a regular starter.

3-4-3

Graham Potter also has the choice to operate with three centre-backs and move Reece James and Ben Chilwell forward a bit to make place for Wesley Fofana, although doing so would require giving up a midfielder. Enzo Fernandez would probably be in charge of keeping Chelsea in shape in this situation.

Joao Felix in place of Noni Madueke in the front three would represent a different offensive strategy for Chelsea. Raheem Sterling is another factor to take into account. Potter is obviously a big fan of the England star, as he only left him out of the starting XI four times in all competitions prior to his current hamstring injury.

4-2-3-1

Graham Potter might choose to use the 4-3-2-1 as his third shape. Raheem Sterling may be chosen by Chelsea’s head coach above Joao Felix and Noni Madueke once he returns, as previously mentioned.

Although Potter might choose to start Felix there instead of Mount directly behind the striker, Mount would be the most likely starting. It will be intriguing to see who Graham Potter chooses to keep alongside Rolls-Royce center-back Thiago Silva because Wesley Fofana might very well be favored over Benoit Badiashile in a back four.

