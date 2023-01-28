What Chelsea Boss Graham Potter Should Do With Regards To Pulisic

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Although Pulisic didn’t particularly enjoy his time with Thomas Tuchel, he may potentially thrive with a new coach and Chelsea if he’s in good shape. If Chelsea can get the most out of Pulisic between now and the end of the season, the setback could turn out to be a fortunate turn of events.

Pulisic is a good dribbler and has the speed to go in behind the defense for a rapid counterattack. He can hit long-range shots with power and has the vision to create opportunities for his teammates in the closing third. However, if the American sensation wants to achieve greater success at the top level, he will need to figure out how to be more consistent with his offensive productivity

But Pulisic has been far too injury prone for Chelsea, and even when he is well, he is not a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

The summer of 2024 will mark the end of his current deal with the West London club. Instead of risking losing him as a free agent after next season, Graham Potter would be smart to cash in on him for a reduced amount this year.

