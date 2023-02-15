What Arsenal Needs to do to Beat Man City Tonight

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonight, at Emirates Stadium, the Gunners will play host to Manchester City, the reigning English Premier League champions. To win versus Man City and take a six-point lead in the Premier League table, Arsenal will need to do at least the following three things:

1. A strong defence

A rock-solid defence is a must for them. Competing for possession will be crucial, and the side that finds itself in second place may suffer. While Arsenal can match City in possession, they must maintain a tight defence to avoid being overwhelmed. Since Kevin De Bruyne will be delivering crosses, the defence will need to be more resolute than usual when facing opposing teams.

2. Counterattack

To mount a successful counterattack, they may need to act quickly and strategically. Only by playing counter-attacking football have Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur been able to beat Manchester City this season. Pep Guardiola’s City is simply too smart to be outwitted by slow football. As Salah did against Joao Cancelo while he was still with Manchester City, scoring against them with counterattacking football is simple since they prefer to attack more, leaving holes at the back.

3. Arsenal needs to be clinical in front of the goal

They need to have a clinical approach. Find your shooting boots, because Nketiah Saka and Martinelli (assuming he starts) are going to need them. You need to be so dangerous in front of the goal that you score on every single scoring chance if you want to beat Manchester City.

Since this is a match against Pep Guardiola’s team, they’ll need to play flawlessly and at full strength to come out on top.

Photo Credit Google

TalkSport10 (

)