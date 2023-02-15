What Arsenal Must Do To Beat Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta will have to execute some huge calls in order for Arsenal to avoid an evitable defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Gunners has won just one point from a possible six after losing to Everton at Goodison Park in midweek before settling for a 1-1 draw against in form Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal has lost ten of their last meeting against Man City in all competition but certain big calls can be made by Mikel Arteta to change that fate at the Emirates, later this night.

Man City has there own call for concern, heading to North London to face Mikel Arteta’s men. Erling Haaland was hooked off at halftime in Man City’s 3-1 win over the Villains and it is yet to be seen, if the Norwegian will feature for Man City against Arsenal.

The Citizens outclassed Aston Villa at the Etihad, reducing Arsenal’s six point lead at the top to 3 points.

Mikel Arteta has a some big calls to make against Man City and those decisions includes, benching one of his most beloved players, Gabriel Martinelli.

below are the five things Arsenal must do to beat Manchester City at the Emirates.

Bench Martinelli

The Brazilian is struggling for form at the moment and he has to start on the bench against Man City. If Arsenal are to have any chance of beating Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions.

Start Trossard

Leandro Trossard cannot be kept on the bench forever and his instant performance against Brentford justifies just that.

He came on and scored his first goal as an Arsenal player, while Gabriel Martinelli spent majority of his time on the pitch anonymous against Brentford.

Trossard has made his mark and he can’t be kept on the bench against Man City.

Recall Tomiyasu

The Japanese fullback provides something extraordinary when advancing forward for Arsenal unlike Ben white, who always goes missing whenever Arsenal attacks an opposition.

Double up on De Brunye

Thomas Partey will have to be at his very best to shut Kevin De Brunye out, especially when he drifts into his favoured central position.

It is going to be a difficult job, given De Brunye’s quality, but if Partey can limit the Belgian’s impact in the game. Then excelling at the Emirates against Man City shouldn’t be a problem for the Gunners.

Start quickly

A repeat of Saturday’s first half performance against Brentford will certainly not help matters for the Gunners, given the kind of dominant display Man City put against Aston Villa in the first half.

Arsenal has to start fast against Man City, creating a tempo that not even the reigning league champions can settle into.

