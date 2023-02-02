What African’s Starting Eleven in EPL Could Look Like

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many of Africa’s best players get to play for England’s top clubs in the English Premier League. The first African player to join the English Premier League on its founding date of February 20, 1992, will be honored by the league as its first African player. And many more African luminaries, such as Didier Drogba, Kanu Nwankwo, Yaya Toure, Jay Jay Okocha, and a host of others, have left indelible stamps on English football throughout their time in the top flight.

Who are the Premier League’s top XI players from Africa right now?

GK: Edouard Mendy

The Senegalese international signed with the Blues in the upcoming season’s summer. For Chelsea in the Premier League, Edouard Mendy has been outstanding. According to Footy Stats, Mendy, at 30 years old, has played 74 games for Chelsea, allowing 10 goals while keeping 1 clean sheet in the Premier League 2022/2023. This indicates that on average, his side allows a goal every 76 minutes when Mendy is in the net.

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli, an Italian team, just last summer. Other European powerhouses are showing interest in the Senegalese forward. He has made a daring prediction that Chelsea can beat out Arsenal and Manchester City for first place in the Premier League this year. In 14 Premier League 2022/23 matches played as a defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has allowed 12 goals while posting 6 clean sheets.

CB: Daniel Amartey

The Ghanaian has been a revelation for Leicester City, delivering spectacular performances at the center of their defense. He has played in nearly a hundred games since his 2016 transfer to the King Power Stadium, and he has scored twice in the league. At the center of the Leicester City defense is Daniel Amartey. Infogol claims that Daniel Amartey completes 92% of his passes on average across 56 passes per game, and he has 0 assists to his name.

CB: Salisu Mohamed

A second renowned Ghanaian footballer who is currently making his living in England. The Southampton defender has played a total of 31 matches, logging 2654 minutes and posting 4 clean sheets, 46 goals against, 2 goals, and 0 own goals this season.

RWB: Tariq Lamptey

This season, the 22-year-old Brighton and Hove defender has seen action in 16 Premier League contests. Since he joined the organization in 2020, he has become a vital cog in its machinery. Lamptey favors using his right foot when playing, and he has been instrumental in the club’s seven shutouts this year.

DM: Thomas Partey

Partey has been voted the best midfielder in the English Premier League many times. Currently playing in the Premier League, Thomas Partey is one of the best players to come from Africa. The Arsenal midfielder completes 87% of his passes on average and has no assists. Thomas Partey has caubturnedoned a total of 2 times this season without being sent off.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

The Nigerian international is a star for Leicester City in the English Premier League and makes some of the top tackles in the league. Ndidi has developed into one of the top defensive midfielders in the game right now, and his transfer worth is between €20.9 million and €34.8 million.

LWB: Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan remains Chelsea’s undisputed leader on the pitch. In 10 games played during the 2022–2023 Premier League season, the 29-year-old Ziyech has assisted on one goal. When playing left back for Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech has always done so with dignity. After coming to Chelsea from Ajax, Hakim Ziyech has proven to be a fantastic acquisition.

RF: Riyad Mahrez

Thanks to his remarkable turnaround in January, Mahrez has already been nominated for Manchester City’s Player of the Month Award. The Algerian forward has scored four goals in the league so far this season and has been credited by manager Pep Guardiola for the team’s recent success.

CF: Mohammed Salah

Salah may be the best African player in the English Premier League right now. Each of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season have included the Egyptian. Even though there have been cries for Liverpool to let go of the 30-year-old, his impact on the Reds this season has been significant. Salah has seven goals in the first nineteen games of the 2022–2023 Premier League season.

LF: Wilfried Zaha

In matters of aspiration, the Ivorian is reliable. Zaha has scored six times and contributed twice this season. As expected, Wilfried Zaha has kept the Premier League ablaze with his scoring. Since joining the Eagles in 2015, he has been instrumental, scoring 66 times in 267 Premier League games.

Photo Credit Google

AmeboSport (

)