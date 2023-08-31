West Ham XI vs Luton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury

West Ham United is set to face an important challenge as they journey to Luton on Friday night, yet they will have to navigate the game without the influential presence of Tomas Soucek. The Czech midfielder’s absence has been confirmed by manager David Moyes, who explained that Soucek will be sidelined due to the Premier League concussion protocol. This decision follows a head injury Soucek sustained during the team’s victorious encounter against Brighton in the previous week.

In Soucek’s stead, the spotlight turns to Said Benrahma, who had replaced him off the bench in the Brighton match. Benrahma emerges as the prime candidate to step into the starting lineup against Luton, possibly leading to a tactical shift that relocates Lucas Paqueta into the central midfield role.

Furthermore, Nayef Aguerd, who was suspended for a single game following his red card against Chelsea, could find himself reinstated in the starting eleven, bolstering the team’s defensive efforts.

The unwavering presence of James Ward-Prowse in the West Ham lineup remains a constant, earning special acknowledgment from Moyes in the lead-up to the upcoming match. Despite narrowly missing out on a recall to the England squad, Ward-Prowse continues to be a pivotal player for the team.

The anticipated West Ham lineup comprises Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

As for the time and date, the clash is set to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday, September 1, 2023, with the venue being the hallowed ground of Kenilworth Road. While Soucek’s absence might create a void, West Ham remains steadfast in its pursuit of victory in this encounter.

Latest5 (

)