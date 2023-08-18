West Ham v Chelsea: Likely things Chelsea fans should expect from the squad formation

Chelsea have another game on a Sunday afternoon, and this time we face our London neighbours West Ham United.

So Chelsea plays away from home at West Ham this coming Sunday at 4.30 pm UK time. The game will be live on Sky Sports in the UK.

West Ham drew their opening game 1-1 against Bournemouth after a late equaliser from Dominic Solanke.

David Moyes had them lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation which is ironically what Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred line-up is.

We saw Mauricio Pochettino line up with a back three against Liverpool, and that drew the same 1-1 result.

Chelsea played well in that game and were unlucky not to win it after largely taking control of the game. West Ham will be completely different opponents but Chelsea will fancy themselves in this one despite being away from home.

It’s hard to know what Pochettino will go for, but I am going to predict that he stays with the same formation at least, but we do now have a couple of new additions to bare in mind!

So, with that in mind, here is my predicted lineup for Chelsea to face West Ham:

3-4-2-1: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Enzo, Caicedo, Chilwell; Mudryk, Sterling; Jackson.

I think Moises Caicedo will come straight in to start alongside Enzo (mouthwatering). Romeo La will only have trained once, so I see him starting on the bench and then when he does start, Pochettino moving to more of a 4-3-3, or back to a 4-2-3-1 with Enzo playing ahead of Caicedo and La but more of a deeper 8 rather than the 10.

I feel Poch might bring Mykhailo Mudryk in for Carney Chukwuemeka. I don’t know why, I just have that feeling.

Malo Gusto will have to start at right wing-back because it looks like Reece James has suffered yet another injury, which is hugely frustrating once again.

I am feeling quite confident about getting all three points on Sunday, especially after an encouraging performance against Liverpool last weekend.

Of course, none of these games are going to be easy but there is a feeling of confidence in the group right now and with the addition of Caicedo in midfield for us, it should be an even bigger boost for all involved and added extra quality alongside Enzo.

