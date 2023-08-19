West Ham v Chelsea: Chelsea players who could make a difference in the game

The Premier League’s second matchday kicks off this weekend, and fans can expect a fiery London rivalry as Chelsea travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United. Both teams began their league campaigns with a 1-1 draw, with the Hammers drawing at Bournemouth and the Blues drawing with Liverpool at home.

As West Ham has had an interesting summer, David Moyes’ side has received a lot of media attention. Their club captain Declan Rice departed to Arsenal for a deal in excess of 100 million pounds, leaving a gaping void in midfield for the Hammers to fill. They have added Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse but are still looking to add additional players to their team.

1. Enzo Fernandez

The Argentine won the Player of the Match award against Liverpool on the opening day and looked every penny the Blues paid for him in January. The freedom given to him by Pochettino to not play as the lone CDM and move up to join the attack and use his creativity in the final third saw the 22-year-old make 117 touches, the most passes into the final third, the most passes into the opposition box, and create two chances throughout the game. To find a way to score against a West Ham side that is likely to sit back in a low block, Enzo’s inventiveness and midfield skill will be required once again.

2. Nikolas Jackson

West Ham United’s players will have to keep their heads in the game and their emotions in check if they want to stand a chance against Nikolas Jackson. They’ll need to focus on their own skills and strengths while keeping a close eye on their opponent’s every move. The key to victory will be to outthink Jackson at every turn, anticipating his next move before he has a chance to make it.

