West Ham enter race for Chelsea star who has impressed Mauricio Pochettino

West Ham have entered the race to sign Chelsea’s young star Ian Maatsen, who has impressed Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Maatsen inspired closing season on mortgage at Burnley and helped them win the Championship name beneathneath highly-rated supervisor Vincent Kompany.

The 21-year-antique left-again turned into named withinside the Championship Team of the Season and Burnley are eager to take him to Turf Moor in a everlasting deal.

Maatsen is likewise desired through fellow Premier League aspect Nottingham Forest, at the same time as in keeping with the Guardian, West Ham have now additionally entered the race for him.

The Hammers are believed to view Maatsen as an excellent substitute for Aaron Cresswell, who’s in talks over a flow to Wolves.

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten has shortlisted Maatsen – and they may make their flow if and while Cresswell departs.

Chelsea have now no longer but made a very last selection on Maatsen’s destiny and he has inspired head teach Pochettino, however the Blues might also additionally permit him go away for £20m.

That charge tag might be a hassle for Burnley and offer a lift to each Forest and West Ham of their hopes of touchdown his signature.

Maatsen has 365 days left on his modern deal and has seemed simply as soon as for Chelsea’s first team, coming off the bench in a 7-1 Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town.

The Netherlands U21 worldwide has formerly hung out on mortgage at Charlton and Coventry in League One and the Championship respectively.

