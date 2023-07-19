Wesley Fofana’s injury: Why Chelsea should not engage in a panic-buy that could derail the squad

Chelsea have confirmed that Wesley Fofana, a French defender, has had anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructive surgery after sustaining another knee injury during pre-season.

Last season, the former Leicester City defender missed 20 games owing to a knee ailment, and he had similar problems with the Foxes and his first senior club, St Etienne.

Due to medical checks that revealed Fofana would require surgery, he was not selected in Chelsea’s pre-season squad for their tour of the United States of America.

According to reports, the Frenchman will be sidelined until 2024 and may miss the entire season next year.

Mauricio Pochettino will be without a crucial member of Chelsea’s squad for an extended amount of time as a result of his injury, but Chelsea have enough cover to avoid plunging into the transfer market in search of a last-minute replacement.

While an injury before the season begins is heartbreaking for Fofana, it gives Pochettino the opportunity to rethink his choices ahead of the Blues’ first Premier League game of the 2023/24 season against Liverpool.

This is critical since a panic purchase is the last thing Chelsea needs. The Blues have made a determined effort to clear out their squad in preparation for the new season, with Pochettino reported to have already created a unity that was lacking last season.

The group has been reduced to only players who are committed to the club, as seen by the pre-season absences of Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. All four players are slated to leave in the next several days.

Despite raising nearly €250 million in player sales this summer, with 11 players leaving Stamford Bridge on permanent deals since the beginning of July, Chelsea are already well-stocked in defence and must save their money for a full-fledged bid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton reportedly rejected a second bid worth €81.5 million (£70 million), despite the fact that the Ecuador international wants to join Chelsea and there is little-to-no competition for his signature, giving the Blues a pretty strong negotiation position.

Despite this, Chelsea does not need to go out and sign a replacement for Fofana. Early indications from the Blues camp suggest that Pochettino intends to use a 4-2-3-1 shape next season, with the full-backs pushed forward and the number nine leading a high press when the ball is out of play.

As a result, Chelsea’s senior center-backs, notably Fofana, were well-stocked for this system adjustment. With Fofana anticipated to miss the majority of the season, Chelsea’s four key centre-backs for the season are Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, and Trevoh Chalobah.

With no European football to contend with, that quartet should be able to handle the entire season without Fofana.

Furthermore, academy graduate Bashir Humphreys, who impressed Pochettino in training after a successful six-month loan spell at Paderborn, could be given an opportunity in the first team.

That leaves Pochettino with five ble alternatives at centre-back next season, plus Marc Cucurella, who may be utilised there in an emergency situation, which is more than likely given Chelsea’s lack of European competition.

Fofana’s injury is unfortunate for a player who can’t manage to pull together a run of games, but it isn’t completely devastating to Chelsea’s squad and shouldn’t prompt a panic-buy that may disrupt their pursuit of other transfer objectives.

