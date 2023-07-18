Wesley Fofana To Undergo Surgery For Ruptured Facial Nerve

Wesley Fofana has ruptured his facial nerve, football.london understands, and the defender will need surgery for the problem.

The 22-year-old defender did not travel with the rest of his team on their tour of the United States following a knee injury. Fofana did an analysis of the problem and the results were devastating for the middle class.

Fofana has not been happy with injury problems in recent times. In the summer of 2021, while playing a friendly match for former club Leicester City against Villarreal, Fofana broke his leg and was ruled out for more than seven months.

The France international returned in March 2022 and played out the rest of the season with the Foxes before sealing an £80m move to Chelsea a few months later. However, in his first season at Stamford Bridge, Fofana suffered more.

He picked up a knee injury in October that kept him out for more than two months, then four days after returning to training he suffered a recurring problem, which meant he was sidelined for 55 days. again. This latest setback, however, means he could miss a big chunk of the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea have the option of Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Benedict Badiashile in midfield. However, Badiashile is still recovering from a serious injury he sustained at the end of the previous campaign and has not been on tour with the rest of the team ahead of the season.

Daxmansport (

)