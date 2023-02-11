WES – CHE: Starting Lineup Graham Potter Can Use Against Westham Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will play against Westham United in the English Premier League today and looking at the recent forms of both sides, it won’t be seen as exaggeration if it is said they are both struggling looking at their respective stands on the league table compared to that of last season.

Though, Chelsea have been experiencing inconsistent run of forms since this season began, the arrival of new players in recent January transfer window has brought some brief of hopes to the club fans.

The debut displays of the likes of Joao Felix, Mudryk, Madueke, Enzo Fernandez have been the reason why many fans of the club think the next couple of games for them will be favorable.

However, as the London Blues prepare to face their neighbors in the capital today, below is the starting lineup which may enable Graham Potter come out with 3 points against the Hammers today: What do you think about this lineup? Will Chelsea get maximum points against Westham today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

