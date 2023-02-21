Werner Lashes Out On Tuchel For Signing Lukaku, Says That Made Him Lose His Interest In The Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea former striker, Timo Werner have noted that Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel disrespected him by bringing Romelu Lukaku after he had won the Champions League for them.

While reacting to the media Timo Werner noted that he wasn’t really happy with the coach decision and he knew his time at Chelsea had come to an end.

He added that he’s happy to have moved out of Chelsea and he wishes the club the best for the season.

In his words, Timo Werner stated;

Timo Werner: “The biggest problem was Tuchel put a striker like Romelu Lukaku in front of me after I won the #UCL by playing nearly every game.

It was tough to get a good player in front of me for €120m. He had to play after costing so much and I didn’t feel honoured enough”

Chelsea has been very poor this season, and they will be hoping for a turnaround soon.

Showlapero (

)