Weird Things Pulled Off By The Undertaker In His Legendary WWE Career

Undertaker is one name that is often brought up while discussing the legacy of the WWE. Respected by all sports luminaries, Taker had built a brand for himself that had seen him rise through the ranks in a quick time, and now that he has decided to retire, the entire business looks up to him.

The Phenom is a hero and a legend who served as the face of the industry for many years, having done everything from put countless celebrities to sleep to becoming one of the best wrestlers to ever grace the stage.

His streak at WrestleMania is a figure that almost certainly won’t be repeated, and the wrestlers he gave his blessings to have also achieved great success. Here are five incredible feats that Taker accomplished during his time in the WWE.

1. The Taker sacrifices Stone Cold and Stephanie McMahon

Being a wrestling fan in the late 1990s was challenging because you never knew when your favorite character might turn against you. In one of these storylines, Taker changed sides and engaged in combat with SCSA in 1998.

The conflict became so intense that Taker, with the aid of his druids, at one point crucified Austin on his own sign. Steph was the next victim of this horrible ruse when Taker wedded her and then crucified her as a sacrifice to the evil forces after receiving a positive response from the WWE universe after Steve was crucified.

2. When Undertaker went all glittery

Ideally, when we talk about the Phenom, a black-clad man is the first thing that springs to mind. However, there was a point when Taker yearned to be a Hollywood star and made the decision to wear a pair of opulent pants to the Survivor Series in 2000.

In order to defeat Kurt Angle, he arrived in full flash and glam, but the WWE audience just laughed at him for his sense of style. He learned his lesson and gave up those jeans for the greater good.

3. The Taker sends Paul Bearer into Concrete sleep

A key figure in Taker’s career, Paul Bearer always surrounded the Dead Man for reasons you wouldn’t want to hear.

According to the plots, there were instances where Taker and Paul made completely opposite decisions, with hilarious and dark consequences. In keeping with the idea of burying alive, Taker decided to drown Bearer in concrete, leaving everyone in awe of the Phenom.

4. The Dead Man drops Rikishi and Mankind

Although bodies soaring from the top of a steel cage is nothing new, Taker’s performance is something extraordinary. At the 1998 King of Ring event, two of the best teams in the business squared off in a Hell in a Cell match. The ensuing brawl left the two stars covered in blood.

The whole WWE roster shuddered in fright when Taker lined up Mankind for a staggering drop yet he was unwilling to hold back his blows. Rikishi, another heavyweight Samoan, had a similar end, but the Mankind moment got all the attention.

5. Taker left Edge knocking on the gates of Hell at WM14

The R-Rated superstar brutally overpowered Taker in a match that gained cult status. However, just as the R-Rated superstar was about to secure an impressive victory, Taker changed the momentum in his favor by catching Edge in the Triangle Submission, also known as the Hell’s Gates, which resulted in Edge bleeding from his mouth by the time he tapped.

