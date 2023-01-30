Weekend Review: Eight Nigerian Stars Who Found Back Of The Net

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Teams across Europe continued their quest for domestic glory as they engaged in various matchdays of their domestic league and domestic cup fixtures.

In the exciting fixtures played across Europe in the week under review, Nigerian internationals made their mark, scoring goals and providing assists for their various Clubsides.

In this piece, we would take a look at the individual performance of Nigerian players for their various Clubsides in their games played earlier today.

1. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta Bergamasca, Italy)

Lookman continued his impressive goal scoring form in the colours of Atalanta Bergamasca as he came through with a goal in his side win away from home.

2. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester, England)

The Super Eagles Striker scored his side only goal which advanced the team to the next round of the English FA cup.

3. Onyemaechi Bruno (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Utility Nigeria Super Eagles player, Bruno Onyemaechi, got his name on the scoresheet following Boavista Futebol 4-2 win against Portimonense.

4. Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy)

Another game, Another goal for Osimhen as he scored to inspire Napoli win over AS Roma.

5. David Okereke (Cremonese, Italy)

Okereke produced a stunner in his side disappointing loss at the weekend.

6. Aminu Umar (Bodrum Belediyesi Bodrumspor , Turkey)

Umar was the hero for his side as he scored his side winning goal after coming off the bench.

7. Babajide David (Adanaspor, Turkey)

Jide had the chance to add to his goal numbers as his side claimed all maximum points.

8. Igbokwe Goodluck(Gent, Belgium)

Another game and it was another goal for Nigerian Sensation, Goodluck Igbokwe, who scored his side only goal to shoot up his goal tally.

